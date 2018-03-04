USI Softball Splits Day Two of Spring Games

University of Southern Indiana Softball rebounded from a 9-6 setback to No. 19 Winona State University Sunday afternoon by trouncing Holy Family University, 10-5, in the nightcap.



Sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) led USI at the plate, going a combined 4-of-8 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.



The No. 13 Screaming Eagles (9-5) return to action Monday at 1 p.m. (CST) when they take on Wayne State College (Nebraska). USI's game with Wilmington University was cancelled due to Wilmington travel issues related to Winter Storm Riley.



#19 Winona State 9, #13 USI 6 (Box Score)

Winona State (10-2) scored five times in the second inning to put the Eagles in a hole they could not climb out of.



The Eagles scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit as junior outfielderCaitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) had a run-scoring double before Schubert's two-run blast gave USI a 3-2 lead.



USI, however, could not rebound from the 7-3 deficit it found itself in after the Warriors sent 10 batters to the plate in the second frame. Schubert's two-run bomb in the third inning cut the Eagles' deficit in half; but a two-run fifth inning for Winona State put USI into a 9-5 hole.



Junior catcher Lindsey Barr (Whitesville, Kentucky) had an RBI-single in the fifth inning, but the Eagles failed to get a runner on base in the sixth and seventh frames as they suffered the three-run defeat.



Sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) suffered the loss after giving up seven runs off seven hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. She falls to 4-3 with the setback.



#13 USI 10, Holy Family 5 (Box Score)

USI scored seven times off six hits in the first two innings and held on for a five-run win over Holy Family in the nightcap.



The Eagles scored three times in the top of the first inning, plating two runs on wild pitches and another on an RBI-single by Schubert. They answered a Holy Family tally in the bottom of the first frame by sending four runners across the plate in the second frame.



Bradley had an RBI-double; while senior first baseman Marleah Fossett (Brownsburg, Indiana) put the Eagles up, 5-1, with an RBI-single. Barr ended the scoring in the second inning with a two-run blast.



Holy Family (0-2) fought back, scoring three times in the third inning and another in the fourth to trim USI's lead to 7-5.



The Eagles, however, responded with two more tallies in the fifth to extend their cushion to five runs. They took advantage of a fielding error to plate the first run, while Leonhardt's RBI-single ended the scoring for both teams.



Junior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) earned the win to improve to 2-2 on the year after giving up five runs, four earned, off nine hits in four innings of work. Leonhardt earned her first save of the season after giving up just two hits and striking out three batters in three shutout innings of work.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.