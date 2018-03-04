First day of Sunday IN alcohol sales keeps local liquor stores busy

You know longer have to worry about not being able to purchase alcohol on Sundays. Now, that's a thing of the past.

The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition, liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Indiana is the 41st state to allow Sunday liquor sales.

Employees at Liquor Locker on North First Avenue say they anticipated a big crowd Sunday and look forward to serving more people on Sundays in the future.

"We've been getting it in bursts," Liquor Locker employee Brendan Gansman said. "One minute the parking lot will be close to full, and then there will be nobody, but that only lasts like, five minutes. I knew we were going to be busy."

Indiana has been restricting Sunday alcohol sales since becoming a state in 1816. Some Sunday sales were allowed for travelers in the 1800s.

In the 1850s, that was banned with very few exceptions. Even with the passage of the 21st Amendment in 1933 which overturned Prohibition, Indiana still retained a ban on Sunday alcohol sales.

At the Statehouse on Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill repealing the law on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

"I think it's about time," Liquor Locker customer Devin Clements said. "Illinois does it. There are a lot of other states that do it. It's a good cash revenue. Keep the money coming in every week."

"It's about time," Liquor Locker customer Bailey Waelde said. "I know we've been waiting for a decent amount of time for this to happen. It also saves us from going across that bridge that is always under construction. It's great because people are getting more hours here at the jobs and we won't have that confusion from people out of town coming in."

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was first in line at Goose the Market in Indianapolis to purchase alcohol.

The sale of alcohol started at noon on Sunday and will go until 8 p.m. every Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.