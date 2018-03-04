First day of Sunday IN alcohol sales keeps local liquor stores busy

The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>