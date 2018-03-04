Point Township still struggling with flooding

While most areas in the Tri-State are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater.

Officials say the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.

Point Township is surrounded by water on three sides. The Ohio River flows along the eastern and southern border of the township, while the Wabash flows along the western side.

"One good rule about this, you have to be flexible," said Dallas Robinson.

Robinson is the former pastor of Point Township Church of the Nazarene and has lived in the area his entire life.

"If you're going to live in flood zone, a floodplain area, you have to be flexible. If you don't bend you'll break," he said.

The residents are abiding by that motto, using boats to get each other across the water to their houses. After the flood of 2011, many people in the area underwent a process of "building up" their houses, or rebuilding their houses so that they sit higher above ground.

"When you live on a river this is what happens," said Red Cross volunteer Esther Dunlavy. "From the past for a lot of people when their homes were destroyed in 2011, their homes were destroyed so they built up."

The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Point Township Church of the Nazarene. Dunlavy says they only have two people staying with them, but they see a large bump in people around breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Officials hope the waters will be low enough for people to return to their homes by Wednesday.

