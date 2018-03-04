Aces Softball Claims Spring Fling Championship

Junior Morgan Florey started with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and finished the job on the mount to pace the University of Evansville softball team to the Hilltopper Spring Fling Championship with a 5-2 win over Austin Peay on Sunday.

Florey’s homer was her first of the season while she picked up her third win in the circle. She went the distance, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters.

“I am really excited about the way we played this weekend,” head coach Mat Mundell said following the win. “Things are starting to come together for this team. We had tremendous pitching and played great defense all weekend.”

Just a day after hitting a solo shot in each game, McKenzie Johnson picked up two hits for the Purple Aces (6-12) while Allison Daggett, Mea Adams and Florey had the other hits.

It was a perfect first inning on both sides for Florey, who sat Austin Peay down in order in the top of the frame before giving UE the lead in the bottom. Brittany Hay walked to lead the innings off before Daggett reached on a bunt single. Eryn Gould had a productive at-bat, sacrificing the runners to second and third.

That brought Florey to the plate and she delivered with a bomb to left center to give the Aces a 3-0 lead. Johnson also added a single in the inning.

Evansville kept the pedal to the metal in the second, adding its fourth run as Mea Adams scored on an attempted sac by Brittany Hay. Hay reached on an error by the pitcher, which allowed Adams to score. Adams added an RBI of her own in the third when her double to left scored Johnson.

APSU threatened in the top half of the third, putting two runners on with nobody out, but Florey was able to pitch out of the jam. The Governors finally got on the board with a pair of runs in the fifth. After getting two quick outs, Florey gave up two scores, but avoided any further damage. She allowed just one baserunner in the final two innings to give the Aces the win and cap off a 4-1 weekend.

The Racer Classic, hosted by Murray State, is next up for the Purple Aces. It runs from Friday through Sunday and pits the Aces against UIC, Kent State, Murray State and two games versus Oakland.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.