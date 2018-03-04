KYTC opens section of US 60, closed section affecting business - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KYTC opens section of US 60, closed section affecting business

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.

The now opened section of the roadway is from the 0-mile marker to the 9.8-mile marker.

However, US 60 in Henderson County from the Spottsville Bridge to the Henderson-Daviess County line remains closed. We spoke with an employee of Kimberly Clark affected by that closed roadway. 

"The decision was made on Wednesday to pause operations out of an abundance of caution for our employees," said Kimberly Clark Spokesperson Terry Balluck. "The suppliers who rely on U.S. 60 to reach the facility. The facility at no point has been in danger by the rain or the flood waters, but it's really the access to the facility that's been the issue." 

KYTC advises motorists traveling between Owensboro and Henderson to use the Audubon Parkway detour.

