Eagles fall in 11 to Griffons, 6-4

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The 16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team lost an 11-inning marathon to Missouri Western State University, 6-4, in the three-game series finale Sunday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watched its record go to 5-4, while Missouri Western State went to 7-9.  

The Screaming Eagles hit the road next week, traveling to Pensacola, Florida, to play the University of West Florida for the first time in the history of the program. UWF entered Sunday's action with 9-8 record and has won its last four. Coverage for USI's road games can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.

USI spotted Missouri Western State a run in the top of the first before taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the third. The Eagles plated the two runs on back-to-back doubles by senior designated hitter Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) and senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana).

After the Griffons rallied with single tallies in the fifth and the sixth innings to regain the advantage, the Eagles bounced back to tie the game, 3-3, in bottom of the ninth when senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson(Shelbyville, Kentucky) scored on an RBI-single by junior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana). The game would remain tied at 3-3- until Missouri Western State scored three times in the 11th to take a 6-3 lead.

USI tried to rally in the bottom half of the inning putting the tying run at the plate twice. The Eagles cut the deficit to 6-4 when Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly by Fleming, but could not get any closer in the final frame.

On the mound, senior right-hander Nick Coudret (Newburgh, Indiana) took the loss in relief. Coudret (1-1) went 2.2 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks.

 Junior left-hander Chase Partain (Evansville, Indiana) gave the Eagles a strong outing of eight innings before giving way to the bullpen down one in the ninth. Partain allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out three in getting a no-decision.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics 

