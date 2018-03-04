Eagles fall in 11 to Griffons, 6-4

Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods. Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church this morning.More >>
Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods. Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church this morning.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
A photo of a toddler staring at the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama started a social media frenzy.More >>
A photo of a toddler staring at the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama started a social media frenzy.More >>