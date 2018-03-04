Section of US 60 reopened after floodwaters recede

Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow KYTC to open a section of US 60.

The now opened section of the roadway is from the zero mile-marker to the 9.8 mile-marker, which is between the Henderson-Daviess County line and KY-2120/Worthington Road.

However, US 60 in Henderson County, from the Spottsville Bridge to the Henderson-Daviess County line, remains closed. KYTC advises motorists traveling between Owensboro and Henderson should use the Audubon Parkway detour.

