Eagles Shut Down by Griffons

The 16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team was shutdown by Missouri Western State University, 3-1, in the second game of a three-game series Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watched its record go to 5-3, while Missouri Western State went to 6-9.



The Screaming Eagles conclude the three-game with the Griffons Sunday at noon. Coverage for the games can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.



USI took a 1-0 lead in bottom of the fourth. Senior third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) scored from third when senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) hit into a double play. Griggs had reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by freshman designated hitter Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana).



Missouri Western State rebounded to take a 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and one in the seventh off of USI starting right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) and sophomore right-handed reliever Tyler Hagedorn (Evansville, Indiana). Griffin finished his day with a no-decision, allowing one run on two hits and two walks and striking out seven.



Hagedorn (1-1) took the loss after going two innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits in relief.



