USI Softball Sweeps Saturday

University of Southern Indiana Softball rallied from a pair of two-run deficits to earn two wins on the opening day of the PFX Spring Games Saturday morning.



The No. 13 Screaming Eagles (8-4) began the day by scoring four unanswered runs in a 4-2 win over Midwest Region foe Cedarville University. They came back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the University of Minnesota Duluth, 5-3, in the second game of the day.



Sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert(Nicholasville, Kentucky) was a combined 3-of-4 at the plate with a home run, double and four RBIs to lead the Eagles.



USI returns to action Sunday with games against No. 19 Winona State University (Noon CST) and Holy Family University (4:30 p.m.).



USI 4, Cedarville 2 (Box Score)

After spotting the Yellow Jackets (3-4) a 2-0 lead, the Eagles scored runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull out the win.



Junior pitcher Courtney Atkisson (Bringhurst, Indiana) had an RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning to cut Cedarville's lead in half, while Schubert's sacrifice fly in the next frame tied the score at 2-2.



Later in the fifth, the Eagles got an RBI-single from junior catcher Lindsey Barr (Whitesville, Indiana) to move in front, 3-2, while Schubert's RBI-double in the sixth added an insurance tally.



Atkisson (3-0) earned the win for the Eagles after giving up two runs, one earned, off five hits in seven innings of work. She allowed three walks, but struck out four batters to snare the win.



USI 5, Minnesota Duluth 3 (Box Score)

Schubert's two-run bomb in the last half of the first inning tied the score at 2-2 and gave the Eagles momentum heading into the remainder of the contest.



USI capitalized on a pair of Minnesota Duluth errors in the second inning to score two more runs and build a 4-2 advantage.



The Bulldogs (6-3) cut USI's lead in half with a tally in the fourth inning, but an RBI-double by senior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana) in the sixth inning gave the Eagles an insurance run heading into the final frame.



Sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) earned the win after surrendering three runs, two earned, off six hits to a team that was averaging 9.9 runs and 12.4 hits per game coming into the contest. Leonhardt (4-2) allowed two walks while racking up a season-high 11 strikeouts.



Notes: Junior second baseman Claire Johnson(Pittsboro, Indiana) extended her hitting streak to 11 games with hits in both games…Johnson also recorded her team-best fifth triple of the year, just three short of the single-season record.

