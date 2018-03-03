HOOPS: Forest Park takes on rival North Posey - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS: Forest Park takes on rival North Posey

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: North Posey Twitter) (Source: North Posey Twitter)
(WFIE) -

In the 2-A sectional championship, Forest Park took on conference rival North Posey.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly