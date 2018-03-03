HOOPS: Memorial ready for revenge against Bosse - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS: Memorial ready for revenge against Bosse

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Memorial and Bosse had some great battles over the years, but the Tigers are ready for revenge.  

That's because the Dogs have ended Memorial's season the past two years.

Bosse was looking for its third-straight 3-A sectional title facing their east-side rival.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly