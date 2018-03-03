New Tri-State Spelling Bee champion crowned

Evansville crowned a new Tri-State Spelling Bee champion.

After 24 rounds and over 200 words, Perry Heights Middle School student Swathi Menon was crowned the Tri-State Spelling Bee Champion.

She beat out a field of 25 other competitors to take home the title.

She says taking part in the event last year helped her get the win this year.

"It was the same list from last year, so it was less studying for me this year," Swathi told us. "Just like the adrenaline and the rush of energy, it's great; I'm really excited."

Swathi will be traveling to Washington D.C. in May to represent the Tri-State in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.