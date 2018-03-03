New Tri-State Spelling Bee champion crowned - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Tri-State Spelling Bee champion crowned

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Evansville crowned a new Tri-State Spelling Bee champion.

After 24 rounds and over 200 words, Perry Heights Middle School student Swathi Menon was crowned the Tri-State Spelling Bee Champion. 

She beat out a field of 25 other competitors to take home the title. 

She says taking part in the event last year helped her get the win this year.

"It was the same list from last year, so it was less studying for me this year," Swathi told us. "Just like the adrenaline and the rush of energy, it's great; I'm really excited."  

Swathi will be traveling to Washington D.C. in May to represent the Tri-State in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-03-04 01:39:57 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

  • 3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    Saturday, March 3 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-03-03 23:25:37 GMT

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly