OVC Tournament: Tennessee-Martin vs Belmont - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OVC Tournament: Tennessee-Martin vs Belmont

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's been quite a week of basketball at the Ford Center with plenty of exciting action at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournaments.  

On Saturday, it all culminated with two trips to the NCAA tournament on the line.

The women took center stage as Mater Dei grad Maura Muensterman and Belmont took on Tennessee-Martin.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Police: Gun in student's shooting of parents belonged to dad

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-03 06:30:58 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-03-04 01:39:57 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

    Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.

    More >>

  • 3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    Saturday, March 3 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-03-03 23:25:37 GMT

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly