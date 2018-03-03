Community comes together to clean up after flooding

One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods. Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church this morning.More >>
Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods. Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church this morning.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
Evansville crowned a new Tri-State Spelling Bee champion.More >>
Evansville crowned a new Tri-State Spelling Bee champion.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>