Community comes together to clean up after flooding

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods.

Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church. Church officials say people started showing up to help around 6 a.m.

"We have people out here, not just from our church, but from the whole community," said Eddie Duke the Pastor at Panther Creek Baptist Church. 

Members of the Daviess County VOAD group (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) and other members of the community gave their time to the cause.

"That's just a really great witness to the sense of community that Owensboro has of pitching in and coming to a head when people need it the most," said Pastor Craig Taylor of the Masonville United Methodist Church. "It's just great to see people stopping, even as they're driving and saying, 'Hey do you need help? I don't have any gloves or anything but I can pick up stuff.'" 

Last week, the flood waters began to rise as rain moved into the area and high water levels in the Ohio River flowed downstream. 

"It got up to my waist in some spots," said Duke. "Most of the time, it was my knee. I could walk across it in waders, and we had a boat. Somebody brought out a boat we could use."

The level of community involvement finished a job that could have been a day-long affair in just a matter of hours.

Pastor Duke expressed how grateful he was for the support. 

"It's overwhelming, the gratitude that I have, again, to live in a place where people - they just care about people you know? And they just love one another."

