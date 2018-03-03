MPD: Victim fled after man 'forcibly had unconsensual sex with her'

One person is in jail facing rape charges.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Baptist Health Emergency Room in reference to a reported rape.

Police say the victim fled from her car after Ian Rogers "forcibly had unconsensual sex with her."

Rogers was later found and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

He is facing rape charges.

