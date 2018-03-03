45-yr-old man identified by coroner as driver in fatal Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

45-yr-old man identified by coroner as driver in fatal Henderson Co. accident

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Coroner identified the victim as Shawn Nelson, 45-years-old, of Henderson.

It happened in the 11,000 block of Highway 359 just outside of Smith Mills.

A caller reported Nelson was unresponsive and trapped in a car, and a girl who was able to get out with help.

When deputies arrived, they found the car had run off the road and hit a tree that broke and had fallen onto the car. 

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. 

Officials say the girl was taken to Deaconess and is expected to recover. 

