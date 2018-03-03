1 dead after crash in Henderson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 dead after crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County. 

It happened in the 11,000 block of Highway 359 just outside of Smith Mills.

A caller reported there was an unresponsive man trapped in a car, and a girl who was able to get out with help.

When deputies arrived, they found the car had run off the road and hit a tree that broke and had fallen onto the car. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. 

Officials say the girl was taken to Deaconess and is expected to recover. 

The sheriff's office says no names are being released at this time.

