1 dead after crash in Henderson Co.

Evansville crowned a new Tri-State Spelling Bee champion.More >>
Volunteers gathered at the Panther Creek Baptist Church in Daviess County Saturday morning to start cleaning up after the recent floods. Dozens of people banded together to clear off corn husks and debris from around the church this morning.More >>
Thousands of people are headed to Evansville's Ford Center for the OVC Tournament. Excitement on the court means success for the city.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
