Gummy bear shaped narcotics possible cause of 2 juvenile overdoses

Law enforcement is investigating a situation that led to two juveniles being treated for possible drug overdoses after taking a narcotic, which was in the form of a gummy bear candy, on Friday.

Mt. Carmel Police say a 17-year-old female may have overdosed after eating the gummy bear shaped narcotic. Police were able to determine a 16-year-old male was the person who gave the female juvenile the gummy bear.

The male juvenile, who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, also had to be treated for possible overdose after consuming the gummy bear shaped narcotic.

As their investigation progressed, officers arrested Jacob Molstad, 18-years-old, of Mt. Carmel, after being stopped by police near 9th Street and Market Street in Mt. Carmel. Prescription pills were found inside the vehicle and Molstad was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance while on school grounds.

Mt. Carmel Police say the gummies that were found will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Until the results are returned, it is unknown what chemical and narcotic compounds were used to create this drug.

In the press release, police made the following note:

"At this time we have no reason to believe this is the drug commonly referred to as FLAKKA as reported in social media. Further testing is needed to confirm the actual drug used in making these gummies. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made."

Police encourage parents to search their student's book bags, phones, and tablets regarding the gummy bear shaped narcotics. If students have information or tips relating to narcotics at Mt. Carmel High School, please text 262-237-8472, or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 262-HALT.

