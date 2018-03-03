Coroner identifies 38-yr-old victim from fire; 2 juveniles taken by medical helicopter

Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
Narcotics officers in the Tri-State tell us they're working overtime to find the source of a tainted batch of synthetic K-2.More >>
The American Red Cross will be providing water & clean-up supplies to residents that have been impacted by the Indiana floods.More >>
One of the many hardships people face after a disaster, the clean up. Volunteers pitched in on Friday, helping get rid of whatever the floods left behind.More >>
Boonville firefighters responded to a house fire call early Thursday morning, but closed doors helped save parts of the home. Firefighters arrived at 1774 Autumn Drive around 3 AM to a house that was already ablaze.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
