Coroner identifies 38-yr-old victim from fire; 2 juveniles taken by medical helicopter

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

The coroner and emergency first-responders were called early Saturday to a structure fire in Princeton.

Christopher Mellette, 38-years-old, of Princeton, was identified by the Gibson County Coroner as the man killed in the fire. The coroner also tells 14 News, two juveniles were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Gibson County Central Dispatch says the fire started at a mobile home on Ash Street in Princeton.

Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

