Coroner identifies 38-yr-old victim from fire; 2 juveniles taken by medical helicopter

The coroner and emergency first-responders were called early Saturday to a structure fire in Princeton.

Christopher Mellette, 38-years-old, of Princeton, was identified by the Gibson County Coroner as the man killed in the fire. The coroner also tells 14 News, two juveniles were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Gibson County Central Dispatch says the fire started at a mobile home on Ash Street in Princeton.

Still a very active scene here. Probably close to 3 dozen fire and police officials. pic.twitter.com/KpksD6yxFk — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 3, 2018

Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.

Flames appear to be gone, still lots of smoke. pic.twitter.com/AIGkrZiRKZ — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 3, 2018

