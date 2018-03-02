Thunderbolts End Long Losing Streak, Beating Peoria

The Thunderbolts got some much-needed revenge on rival Peoria tonight, as Evansville topped the first place Rivermen, 2-1.

Down 1-0 most of the game, Ryan de Melo would make save after save, stopping 24 of 25 shots through two periods to keep it a one-shot game. Fresh out of the locker room, the Bolts emerged with extra energy in the third period. Not long after, Evansville would tie the game, as Mark Petaccio would score at the 1:02 mark from Dylan Clarke and Dave Williams to tie the game. Behind de Melo’s additional 10 saves in the third, Petaccio, from Clarke, would again find the back of the net with 1:19 to go to give Evansville the lead. Having killed four power plays on the night, Evansville held on down the stretch once more as Peoria pulled Peter di Salvo, but the last-ditch effort wasn’t enough for the Rivermen.

Petaccio finished with two goals and Clarke with two assists. De Melo finished with 34 saves on 35 shots for his first win as an Evansville Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolts next head to Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen on Saturday, Mar. 10 at 4 p.m. CST, and on Sunday, Mar. 11 at 2 p.m. CST. The next home game will be on Friday, Mar. 16 against the Birmingham Bulls, where the first 500 fans in the door will receive a free Dylan Clarke bobblehead. Face-off slated for 7:15 p.m. CST.

