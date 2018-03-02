Thunderbolts End Long Losing Streak, Beating Peoria

The American Red Cross will be providing water & clean-up supplies to residents that have been impacted by the Indiana floods.More >>
The American Red Cross will be providing water & clean-up supplies to residents that have been impacted by the Indiana floods.More >>
One of the many hardships people face after a disaster, the clean up. Volunteers pitched in on Friday, helping get rid of whatever the floods left behind.More >>
One of the many hardships people face after a disaster, the clean up. Volunteers pitched in on Friday, helping get rid of whatever the floods left behind.More >>
Boonville firefighters responded to a house fire call early Thursday morning, but closed doors helped save parts of the home. Firefighters arrived at 1774 Autumn Drive around 3 AM to a house that was already ablaze.More >>
Boonville firefighters responded to a house fire call early Thursday morning, but closed doors helped save parts of the home. Firefighters arrived at 1774 Autumn Drive around 3 AM to a house that was already ablaze.More >>
We are hearing from the first responders to that mass overdose we showed you. The scene was chaotic.More >>
We are hearing from the first responders to that mass overdose we showed you. The scene was chaotic.More >>
The Newburgh Town Council has approved plans for a new pool.More >>
The Newburgh Town Council has approved plans for a new pool.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>