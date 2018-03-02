Narcotics officers work overtime to track down K2 dealers

Narcotics officers in the Tri-State tell us they're working overtime to find the source of a tainted batch of synthetic K-2.

We first told you on Thursday, emergency crews responded to eight overdoses across three locations within blocks from each other. Eight people were all passed out from a k-2 concoction, officials told us.

Evansville-Vanderburgh County Task Force officers tell us, they busted a drug-dealer Friday evening and found he had hundreds of pounds of the drug in his home.

Officers tell us they arrested 41-year-old Timothy Albin Jr. during a traffic stop on Highway 41. Later, officers were led to Albin's home on the 1600 block of Eastwood Avenue in Evansville. Detectives later uncovered about 1,300 grams of k-2 inside, along with approximately 150 grams of a chemical used to adhere to the synthetic product. Authorities also confiscated drug scales, aerosol, and $8,000 cash.

Police are still working to find out if this latest drug arrest is connected to all of those overdoses this week. They say they may never find out.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.?