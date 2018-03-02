Narcotics officers work overtime to track down K2 dealers

Narcotics officers in the Tri-State tell us they're working overtime to find the source of a tainted batch of synthetic K-2.
We first told you on Thursday, emergency crews responded to eight overdoses across three locations within blocks from each other. Eight people were all passed out from a k-2 concoction, officials told us.
Evansville-Vanderburgh County Task Force officers tell us, they busted a drug-dealer Friday evening and found he had hundreds of pounds of the drug in his home.
Officers tell us they arrested 41-year-old Timothy Albin Jr. during a traffic stop on Highway 41. Later, officers were led to Albin's home on the 1600 block of Eastwood Avenue in Evansville. Detectives later uncovered about 1,300 grams of k-2 inside, along with approximately 150 grams of a chemical used to adhere to the synthetic product. Authorities also confiscated drug scales, aerosol, and $8,000 cash.
Police are still working to find out if this latest drug arrest is connected to all of those overdoses this week. They say they may never find out.
