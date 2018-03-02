American Red Cross to provide water, clean-up supplies to flood victims

The American Red Cross will be providing water & clean-up supplies to residents that have been impacted by the Indiana floods.

Currently, there is one Red Cross shelter open at the Point Township Church of the Nazarene, 12611 Bonebank Road in Mt Vernon, Posey County, with several others on standby, including Vanderburgh, Gibson, Spencer and Jefferson Counties. At this time, there are two fixed sites scheduled for distribution of water and clean-up supplies with locations and times below. For those other residents affected by flood waters and in need of supplies, please call 1-888-684-1441.

Fixed Site Locations & Approximate times are below:

Perry Co.

Fixed Site Pick up

615 Main St Tell City, IN 47586

Pick up available during following hours

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The week of March 5th – 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Call for questions or more info 812-457-5155

Spencer County

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Richland Fire Station

3934 SR 62

Richland Indiana

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Grandview Fire Station

210 N Forest Drive

Grandview Indiana

If you are in an another affected area and are in need of clean-up supplies and water, please call 1-888-684-1441

Volunteers are working around the clock with emergency management agencies and local fire departments to anticipate needs of residents. As more impacted areas become accessible, Red Cross services will continue to provide comfort, care and support immediate needs. Those seeking to find out more information on current shelter locations are encouraged to visit: http://rdcrss.org/2vwsuFf or can contact 1-888-684-1441.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App: The Red Cross Emergency App provides people with instant access to emergency alerts and life-saving information. Available for smart phones and tablets, it includes content on what to do before, during and after a variety of severe weather events. Users can customize more than 35 emergency weather alerts based on their location and where loved ones live.

FLOOD SAFETY AND CLEANUP: The Red Cross has steps for someone to follow if their community is affected by flooding:

Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, have an emergency response kit

If a flood or flash flood warning is issued for someone’s area, they should head for higher ground and stay there.

People should stay away from floodwaters. If someone comes across an area where water is above their ankles, they should stop, turn around and go another way. If they encounter a flooded road while driving, they should also turn around and go another way. If the car is caught in rising water, they should get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

It is important to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to see flood dangers.

Children are curious and should be kept out of the water.

Continue listening to local radio or television stations or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions. If you are away from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

Before entering your home, look outside for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damages.

If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater. When in doubt, throw it out!

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

