Otters Finalize 2018 Coaching Staff

The Evansville Otters and manager Andy McCauley announced the team is bringing back the entire coaching staff from last season after advancing to the Frontier League playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2017.



McCauley is entering his ninth season as manager of the Otters. Since replacing Wayne Krenchicki in 2010, McCauley has set franchise records in games managed (718) and wins (366).



Familiar faces will accompany him in the dugout at Bosse Field.



Charles “Boots” Day returns for his seventh season with the Otters and he will again serve as the bench coach in 2018. Day was the franchise’s first manager in 1995, leading the team to a 31-38 record after a playing career that included stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Montreal Expos over a six-year period.



“Boots brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff,” McCauley said. “He continues to do a great job recruiting and scouting at the California Winter League along with instructing our outfielders.”



Bobby Segal will be in his third season with the team as hitting coach this summer. Segal, an Indiana University graduate, served as a collegiate hitting coach for nine seasons and a summer coach for five years before joining the Otters in 2016.



“His tireless work ethic and commitment to his hitters made an immediate impact for us,” McCauley said. “Bobby's collegiate contacts have been very helpful in finding successful rookie players.”



Max Peterson returns to Evansville for his fifth season as pitching coach. Peterson, a San Diego native, was hired in 2014 after a five-year playing career that included time in the Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox organizations.



“Max has done a fantastic job with the pitching staff since he came to Evansville,” McCauley said. “He's a great communicator, well organized and is a major contributor on our staff.”



Rob Watson will continue in his role as an assistant coach specializing in player procurement and Phil Britton will serve as the catching instructor. Watson was on McCauley’s first staff in Evansville during the 2010 season while Britton played under McCauley with Evansville in 2011, finishing the season with two home runs and 15 RBIs.



Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.



The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets will go on sale April 7. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.



Courtesy: Otters Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.