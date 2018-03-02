KWC Softball Wins Sixth Straight, After Sweeping Two Friday

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team moved its winning streak to six games on Friday with two more wins on Spring Break. The Panthers mounted a comeback to defeat Concordia St. Paul 10-8 in the day's opener and held off Saint Anselm 7-4 in the finale, ending the eight-game trip.



GAME 1: Concordia-St. Paul 8, Kentucky Wesleyan 10

The Panthers (9-6) scored on an error in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Lexie Mullen then produced a soft single into shallow right that tacked on another run. Delaney Mixer kept the inning alive by driving-in another run with a single into left-centerfield.



Jaclyn Parker extended the lead to 4-0 in the third with a sacrifice fly. Maci Brown went once through the line-up in quick fashion, but the second time trough proved to be bothersome. The Golden Bears (7-3) threatened in the fourth, but were limited to one run.



A CSP error extended the bottom of the fifth as Mixer drove-in Jamie Tempel with a single into centerfield. Wesleyan held a 5-1 lead after five innings, but the sixth frame was tougher to get through. Concordia St. Paul scored seven times in the frame to take an 8-5 lead. The Panthers prolonged the inning with an error and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.



Meredith Daunhauer led-off the bottom half with her third single in four tries and went to second on Maddie Dawson's walk. Jaylin Tidwell's infield single loaded the bases. Mullen walked to cut the deficit to 8-6, forcing a pitching change by the Golden Bears.



Parker followed with a single that was deflected off the pitcher, edging the Panthers one run closer. Tidwell scored on a wild pitch to tie the game while later in the frame Mullen came around to home plate on another wild pitch. Andee Powell added another run in the frame with a single into swallow left. When Wesleyan finished the frame, they scored five times on four hits to take a 10-8 lead.



Evyn Hendrickson pitched a clean ninth for a save. Tidwell helped in the process by making a running catch in the outfield and throwing to first to pick-up a quick double play. The final out did not leave the infield as Powell squeezed the pop-up to end the game.



Mullen finished the game two for three with a triple and two RBIs. Mixer was three for three with two RBIs.



GAME 2: Kentucky Wesleyan 7, Saint Anselm 4

The Panthers have been strong in the opening inning and the trip's finale was no different. Mullen produced an RBI single in the top of the first while Parker followed with a double that scored Jaylin Tidwell.



Tidwell added to the lead in the second inning with a single, driving-in the Panthers third run of the game. Courtney Lockwood and Daunhauer each drove in a run in the third while Maddie Dawsonplated two more runs in the frame with a single to left-centerfield.



The Hawks (4-2) answered in the bottom half with two runs. They scored two more in the fourth to cut into the Panthers' lead 7-4. Evyn Hendrickson with the help of the defense got out of each jam without any more damage.



Hendrickson picked-up the win after going five plus innings before Autumn Grady came into the contest to pitch the final two innings. Grady struck-out three in earning her second save of the week while Hendrickson allowed four runs, two earned on five hits while striking-out six.



Daunhauer was three for four with a RBI. She finished the trip with a .485 batting average, scoring six runs and stealing four of five bases. Mullen recorded two hits in four plate appearances against Saint Anselm, driving-in one. The Panthers' clean-up hitter recorded 13 hits in eight games, including two doubles, one triple, one homerun and 11 RBIs.



The Panthers will return to Foster Field for their home-opener on Saturday, March 10th. Wesleyan will host Davenport University with the first pitch scheduled for 12 PM CT.

