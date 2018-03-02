Volunteers aid in clean up efforts after flooding

One of the many hardships people face after a disaster, the clean up.

Volunteers pitched in on Friday, helping get rid of whatever the floods left behind.

At Debbie Ohara's House in Philpot, that meant pulling limbs and junk away from livestock fences. Some of those fences need repairs.

She might have been doing the work alone, if not for people who signed up to be EMA disaster volunteers.

"It's kinda like a dating service, you match up what one person is looking for with what the other person is looking for and we think it's a real service to the community," Susanne Guye, volunteer organizations active in disaster, explained.

If you want to request volunteer help, Daviess County emergency management can connect you.

Volunteers plan to be available Saturday, but likely not again until after the first of the week, once the water has a chance to recede.

