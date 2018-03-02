Closing doors can protect your home from fire

Boonville firefighters responded to a house fire call early Thursday, but closed doors helped save parts of the home.

Firefighters arrived at 1774 Autumn Drive around 3 a.m. to a house that was already ablaze.

"I can smell smoke and it out on the street, and I couldn't see my car from the house," said Darick Ingram, a neighbor who lives two houses down the street. "That's how thick the smoke was blowing,"

Officials say that the fire started in the master bedroom and then spread throughout the house. The owner was not in the house when the fire started.

Some rooms were scorched, others remained untouched.

"The bedroom which was just a couple feet away from the master bedroom, that door was closed and it completely protected that room," said Boonville Fire Chief Steven Byers.

The Chief said that having a door shut serves as a major deterrent for the fire to spread throughout the home.

"Middle of the night people wake up and boom you've got a fire right on top of your bedroom door. Your door is closed, your house is already filled with smoke, your bedroom is already filled with smoke, people go into panic mode," said Byers. "By having the door shut, having the working smoke alarm you'll get early detection to the fire."

Officials say that the fire was intentionally ignited. This is now an ongoing criminal investigation.

