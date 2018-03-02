Fire crew talks about mass overdose, 20 firefighters called to scene

We are hearing from the first responders to that mass overdose we showed you.

The scene was chaotic: Eight people were vomiting, many of them were lying unconscious.

It was dramatic, but it was just another overdose run for Evansville Fire Fighters. They save some people multiple times in the same week. Each time it is the same story of people's lives on the line from unknown and deadly drugs.

"The guy that was laying on the ground. The guy's turning blue. He needs air. He needs help right away. My guys knew exactly what to do and we assisted him the best we could," says Ed Parker.

Parker is Captain at Evansville Fire Department Station 10. He responded to the mass overdose scene Wednesday morning. Runs like this have become common, and crews have learned to turn off their emotions.

"We're not thinking about that. We're just thinking about doing the job. We've been trained to do this, so our training kind of kicks in," says Parker.

When Parker started as a fire fighter 23 years ago, Parker knew he would save lives. But he thought he would be fighting fires, not fighting drugs.

"When I started the job we were thinking about fire fighting and car accidents and stuff like that, never the amount of medic runs and drug overdoses and stuff like that we've been making," says Parker.

Overdose runs tie up resources with 20 fire fighters responding Wednesday.

"All of our people with the fire department were working on them to get them to come back around. They had very shallow breathing. Just on the cusp of death," says EFD Operations Chief Ronald Campbell.

Those eight people are lucky to be alive. Especially since the usual life saving drug proved ineffective.

"We give them Narcan which most of the time if they use an opioid depending on how much they use, they'll have an immediate response to that, and they'll wake up," says Campbell.

Narcan did not work because this lethal K2 concoction is not an opioid, rather laced with an unknown household chemical.

The people were covered in a red substance. Firefighters had to take off the victim's clothes and use fire hoses to spray them down before taking them to the hospital.

We are told that kind of decontamination process is an uncommon but necessary practice.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.