USI Softball Set for Busy Week in Florida

University of Southern Indiana Softball begins the PFX Spring Games Saturday at 8 a.m. (CST) when it takes on Midwest Region foe Cedarville University in Clermont, Florida. The No. 13 Screaming Eagles also play the University of Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

USI (6-4), which slipped four spots in the latest NFCA Top 25 Coaches' Poll, plays 10 games at the Spring Games.

The Eagles also have a Top 25 battle with No. 19 Winona State University Sunday at noon as well as a meeting with Holy Family University Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Monday's slate has the Eagles facing Wilmington University at 10:30 a.m. and Wayne State College (Neb.) at 1 p.m.

Following a one-day break, USI gets a rematch with top-ranked and defending national champion Minnesota State University Mankato as well as a bout with LIU Post Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

The Eagles suffered a pair of setbacks to the Mavericks in 2017, including a 5-0 loss in the NCAA II Championship Series in Salem, Virginia.



USI completes the Spring Games Thursday when they take on Midwest Region foes University of Findlay at 8 a.m. and Grand Valley State University at 10:30 a.m.



The Eagles defeated Grand Valley State twice last year, including a 5-1 win in the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament last year.



USI concludes its busy stretch of games March 11 (Noon) when it hosts a doubleheader against Maryville University in its Great Lakes Valley Conference and home-openers at the USI Softball Field.



Fans can check GoUSIEagles.com for coverage information that includes live stats, audio and video coverage. WSWI 95.7 FM will carry most of the games in Florida.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.