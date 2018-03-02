USI Baseball Cruises by Missouri Western

The 16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team scored six runs in the first and junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) pitched seven strong innings as the Screaming Eagles defeated Missouri Western State University, 8-1, to start a three-game series Friday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watched its record go to 5-2, while Missouri Western State went to 5-9.



The Screaming Eagles continues Saturday at 1 p.m., and concludes Sunday with a noon first pitch. Coverage for the games can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.



After spotting the Griffons a first inning run, the Eagles exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the frame to take command, 6-1. USI plated the six runs on six hits and took advantage of three Missouri Western State errors.



USI would seal the victory with a pair of runs in the eighth on a RBI-double by senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) and a RBI-single by freshman shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana). Gobert finished the game with a team-high two RBIs and three hits.



On the mound, Krizan (1-0) posted his first win of the year with seven strong innings of work. The junior right-hander allowed one run on seven hits and one walk, while striking out eight.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.