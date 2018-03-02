Aces Softball Sweeps Day One, of WKU Spring Fling

One of the many hardships people face after a disaster, the clean up. Volunteers pitched in on Friday, helping get rid of whatever the floods left behind.More >>
Boonville firefighters responded to a house fire call early Thursday morning, but closed doors helped save parts of the home. Firefighters arrived at 1774 Autumn Drive around 3 AM to a house that was already ablaze.More >>
We are hearing from the first responders to that mass overdose we showed you. The scene was chaotic.More >>
The Newburgh Town Council has approved plans for a new pool.More >>
Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said a sheriff's deputy who was shot during an attempt to serve a warrant "will not survive his injuries."More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
