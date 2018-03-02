Newburgh council unveils plans for new pool

The Newburgh Town Council has approved plans for a new pool after the decision was made to close the old one.

As we've been reporting, the old Newburgh pool is beyond repair. On Thursday, the council unveiled plans for a new Newburgh pool.

The project is expected to cost roughly $3.6 million and would be just the first phase in renovating Lou Dennis Park. Town Manager Christy Powell told 14 News the next step is funding the project.

Powell said 45 years ago, the townspeople completely funded the old pool and they will be looking for that kind of private support this time.

"It's amazing the community support that will come out and make this a reality," explained Powell. "This is truly going to be a community project, there's no other way that we can accomplish this. But the pool will be our first priority. That will be phase one."

Powell says that there's no set start date for the project, but the city hopes that the new pool will be up and running in a few years.

