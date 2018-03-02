Sheriff: Wounded IN deputy will not survive his injuries

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said a sheriff's deputy who was shot during an attempt to serve a warrant "will not survive his injuries."

Deputy Jacob Pickett was wounded Friday morning.

Indiana State Police says all suspects are now in custody.

A suspect was also shot in the incident.

A state police spokesperson said the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Friday when Lebanon police officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on a female on Yates St.

Officers on the warrant detail recognized another wanted person, John D. Baldwin, Jr., 28.

Police said Baldwin was ordered to stop but he and two other persons got into a car and fled. A short pursuit ensued and officers were joined by assisting deputies from the Boone County sheriff’s department.

The car, driven by Baldwin, Jr., stopped on Indian Springs Rd. and all three occupants fled on foot. Police say it was during the foot pursuit that Deputy Pickett was shot.

Anthony Bumgardt, 21, Lebanon, was wounded by officers. He was said to be in stable condition.

John Baldwin Sr., 55, fled on foot but was later arrested.

The third occupant of the car was detained by police.

Deputy Pickett was taken to St. Vincent Hospital. It is unclear if he had been wearing protective gear at the time of the shooting.

Pickett was a K-9 handler for the department. He and his partner "Brick" had patrolled in Boone County for more than two years.

A Brownsburg native, Pickett graduated from Brownsburg High School in 2002. He joined the Boone County sheriff's department in 2015. He had served as a Tipton County sheriff's deputy from 2012 to 2015.

Pickett also had worked as a jailer for the Marion County sheriff for three years.

Media: At the request of the Boone County Sheriff, the Indiana State Police is assuming the lead investigation in the police officer shooting in Lebanon.



All Lebanon Community Schools were on lockdown. The district said the situation did not involve any activity inside the schools but no one was be allowed in or out until police gave the all clear.

Boone County offices were closed for the remainder of the day.

