Local food trucks providing unique taste of Evansville

The Ohio Valley Conference has taken over Evansville's Ford Center.

Friday's main event involves two highly anticipated semifinals game, expected to draw nearly five times as many fans as the rest of the tournament. But the excitement isn't contained just to the court.

The excitement grows as the women's semifinals are wrapping up, and the men's are kicking off later in the evening. And it is drawing national attention to Evansville.

Locals and fans are getting a special taste of Evansville.

Food trucks lined Main Street in front of the Ford Center for the lunch rush. Even students from Signature School flocked to the trucks for the special occasion.

Ford Center Executive Director Scott Shoenike says it's been a group effort throughout the community to put our best foot forward as the new hosts of this tournament.

"We've kind of put the festival: there's a tent outside; we've had the food trucks outside for lunch," explained Shoenike. "The restaurants downtown have been great. There's quite a number of parties and alumni associations that are setting those up. I think they're getting a real good downtown feel. When they arrived here we had great information for them. We've gotten quite a few comments about how when they came here they could find the information easier, so they knew where to go."

As far as parking goes, Shoenike says there's free parking behind the Civic Center. And of course the nice weather helps if you have to park a block or two away.

