Investigation into fatal Chrisney home fire continues

The Newburgh Town Council has approved plans for a new pool.More >>
Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said a sheriff's deputy who was shot during an attempt to serve a warrant "will not survive his injuries."More >>
The Ohio Valley Conference has taken over Evansville's Ford Center.More >>
The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that killed two people near Chrisney.More >>
Evansville Police held a press conference Friday afternoon about the officer involved shooting one week ago.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Authorities in Jones County discovered possible explosive devices inside a home on Trace Road during a drug raid Friday morning.More >>
