Investigation into fatal Chrisney home fire continues

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that killed two people near Chrisney.

It broke out around 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on County Road 900 North. Authorities say a passing driver noticed the flames and called fire crews.

By time firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved with flames.

Officials say two bodies were found once the flames were out.

The Spencer County Coroner has not yet released names, but we are told the fire victims are a man and a woman.

We will update this story with the names of the victims once they are released.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.