Sectional semi-finals headline Friday's schedule

Friday, March 2, 2018 HSBB games Friday, March 2, 2018 HSBB games
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Sectional semi-finals tip-off on Friday in the Hoosier state, while girls regional tournaments continue in Kentucky.

A total of 14 games will be on the 14 Sports scoreboard for Friday.

All start times listed are in Central Time, expect for the following games are in Eastern Time:

  • Tell City vs Forest Park - 8 p.m. ET
  • Castle vs Jasper - 7 p.m. ET
  • Cannelton vs N.E. Dubois - 8 p.m. ET
  • Sullivan vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Washington vs Vincennes Lincoln - 8 p.m. ET

Watch 14 News at 10 p.m. Friday to see which teams advance to the sectional championships.

