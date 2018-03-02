Sectional semi-finals headline Friday's schedule

Sectional semi-finals tip-off on Friday in the Hoosier state, while girls regional tournaments continue in Kentucky.

A total of 14 games will be on the 14 Sports scoreboard for Friday.

All start times listed are in Central Time, expect for the following games are in Eastern Time:

Tell City vs Forest Park - 8 p.m. ET

Castle vs Jasper - 7 p.m. ET

Cannelton vs N.E. Dubois - 8 p.m. ET

Sullivan vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m. ET

Washington vs Vincennes Lincoln - 8 p.m. ET

