Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that killed two people near Chrisney.More >>
Evansville Police held a press conference Friday afternoon about the officer involved shooting one week ago.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
The probable cause affidavit for 63-year-old Charles Skeels says he was caught on a security camera molesting a child under the age of 14.More >>
We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Multiple teams from north Alabama are still in the running for a state basketball title.More >>
Authorities in Jones County discovered possible explosive devices inside a home on Trace Road during a drug raid Friday morning.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
