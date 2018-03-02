Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Cisse’s Bread Bakery, 4711 Bayard Park Dr. Non-critical violation: Reach in cooler shelving in need of cleaning.

Xpress Pantry, 221 N Fulton Ave. Non-critical violation: Hand drying provisions not provided at hand sink.

Crazy Buffet II, 5435 Pearl Dr Ste 3D. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw chicken product.

Wendy´s #401, 601 E Bnvl-New Harmony Rd Ste 800. Critical violation: No certified food safety employee.

Roca Bar North, 12301 N Highway 41. Non-critical violations: Non-food contact surfaces of bar storage counter in need cleaning. Spill in beverage box area needs cleaning.

TACO BELL #28864, 4501 First Ave. Critical violations: No certified food safety employee. Grease trap maintenance log not available. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surfaces in need of cleaning.

Stolls Country Inn South, 19820 Castle Creek Dr. Non-critical violation: Condiments not covered.

THE Sportsden, 701 N Weinbach Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat food lacking date marking.

Cross-Eyed Cricket, 2101 W Pennsylvania St. Critical violations: Lacking proper date marking in reach in cooler. Improper storage of raw meats. Non-critical violation: Ware-washing machine in need of repair.

G.D. Ritzy´s, 4320 First Ave. Critical violations: Cooked chicken on front line not maintained at 41F or less. Slicers soiled. Non-critical violation: Cleaning needed under storage shelving & cabinets.

DeerHead Sidewalk Cafe, 222 E Columbia St. Critical violations: Employee food safety certificate expired. New one needed. Some foods not holding at proper cold holding temperature. Non-critical violation: Area around fryers in need of cleaning.

Applebee´s Neighborhood Grill, 5100 E Morgan Ave. Non-critical violation: Tiles missing or broken in various areas and open studding at ice machine.

Angelo´s Italian Restaurant, 305 Main St. Critical violation: Hand washing sink being used for thawing foods.

No Violations:

Walgreens #15099.

Ice for Less.

Residence Inn.

TriState Gun & Knife/National Guard Armory.

Rainforest Grill.

Himal Food Mart Inc..

Grandview Towers Apartments.

The Grill.

St Joe Catholic School.

Howard Johnson.

Schnucks #708.

Oak Hill School K-6.

Comfort Inn East.

Clubhouse Cafe.

House of Como.

Harvest Time.

Drury Inn & Suites - Evansville East.

Himalaya Food Mart.

Delaware School K-6.

America´s Best Value.

Bosse High School.

AFC Sushi @ schnucks 708.

Pancake Days.

Marco's Pizza.

Lake's Metro Deli.

Miss Moon.