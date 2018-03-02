Watch Live: EPD holds presser on last week's officer involved shooting

Evansville Police are holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Friday about the officer involved shooting one week ago.More >>
The probable cause affidavit for 63-year-old Charles Skeels says he was caught on a security camera molesting a child under the age of 14.More >>
We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
Henderson police have released more details in the investigation into the murder of Angela Parker.More >>
Police say a woman was hit by a car on the south side of Evansville.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Customers can return their cooker to Walmart to request a free replacement.More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
