Watch Live: EPD holds presser on last week's officer involved shooting

Evansville Police are holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Friday about the officer involved shooting one week ago.

Authorities say 58-year-old Douglas Kemp died of several gunshot wounds.

Officers say they tried to pull Kemp over at Covert Avenue and Hicks Drive.

They say Kemp was uncooperative and picked up a gun as he got out of his car.

An officer fired several rounds.

