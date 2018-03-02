EPD holds presser on last week's officer involved shooting

Evansville Police held a press conference Friday afternoon about the officer involved shooting one week ago.

Authorities say 58-year-old Douglas Kemp died of several gunshot wounds.

Officers say they tried to pull Kemp over at Covert Avenue and Hicks Drive.

They say Kemp was uncooperative and picked up a gun as he got out of his car.

An officer fired several rounds.

Police releasing names of officers involved - Samuel SeDoris and Jesse Montank. — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) March 2, 2018

Police say they have determined the deadly force was reasonable under the circumstances.

This is the gun police say Kemp pulled out from under his seat while refusing to turn off his car during traffic stop. It’s a replica Beretta 92 handgun. pic.twitter.com/rbZFmsUyyq — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) March 2, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.