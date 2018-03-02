Affidavit: Man caught on camera molesting child - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Affidavit: Man caught on camera molesting child

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Vanderburgh County man is facing a child molesting charge. 

The probable cause affidavit for 63-year-old Charles Skeels says he was caught on a security camera molesting a child under the age of 14. 

He's being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. 

