Honor Flight of Southern Indiana looking for veterans for May flight

We're less than two months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D.C .,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!



Honor Flight 8 takes off Saturday, May 5th.

Twice a year, every year, they fly 85 local veterans to D.C to tour war memorials built in their honor. Right now, the group is looking for World War Two and Korean War Veterans to go on the trip.

If you're a veteran or know one who'd like to go on the trip, you can apply online or call local Honor Flight representatives.

And we'll have exclusive coverage of the flight! Our Lauren Artino is the only reporter going on the trip. She'll share stories of the veterans going on this trip as we get closer to the event.

