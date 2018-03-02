New details released in Henderson murder case

Henderson police have released more details in the investigation into the murder of 29-year-old Angela Parker.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane. Officers found Parker's body when they arrived at the scene.

Police say an argument between Parker and the suspect, 30-year-old Anthony Lamar Watts, of Covington, KY led to the shooting.

[PREVIOUS: Name of Henderson murder suspect released]

According to police, at the time of her murder, Parker was in a relationship with the mother of Watts' child and had been living in the woman's home on Honeylark Lane.

Watts had been in town the previous weekend to visit his daughter and had argued with Parker regarding family issues. Detectives say several hours before the murder, Watts sent Parker a message stating "stay in your place before I put you in it. That's my wife."

Police say Watts then showed up at the Henderson home several hours later after driving from Covington, KY. We're told someone heard Watts and Parker argue and then shots being fired.

That person reported to police seeing Watts with a gun when he left.

Watts was later arrested in Covington, KY.

He has since been transferred to the Henderson Co. Detention Center where is being held on a murder charge with $250,000 bond.

Court records show Watts will appear in court on Tuesday, March 6.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.