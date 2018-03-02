WATCH LIVE: Rev. Billy Graham funeral - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Rev. Billy Graham's five adult children and some of his favorite singers were preparing to offer memories, hymns and prayers at a funeral Friday that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."

Mourners were already taking their seats hours before the scheduled noon start time of the service in a tent on the grounds of Graham's library in Charlotte. The invitation-only crowd of about 2,000 is expected to include President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

