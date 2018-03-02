WATCH LIVE: Rev. Billy Graham funeral

We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
Henderson police have released more details in the investigation into the murder of Angela Parker.More >>
Police say a woman was hit by a car on the south side of Evansville.More >>
Henderson County School officials and local authorities held their first school safety forum Thursday night at the district's Professional Development Center. Dozens of parents showed up to hear what local officials are doing to improve safety after several rumored threats in February.More >>
There was excitement as Evansville's Highland Challenger League Baseball team learned they were chosen to play an exhibition game in the little league world series.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
