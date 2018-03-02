Woman run over by SUV on south side of Evansville

Police say a woman was hit by a car on the south side of Evansville. (WFIE via Google Earth)

We're told a call came around 1:15 Friday morning about a woman who had been run over by an SUV in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue. A neighbor called 911 after they saw the woman lying in the street.

Police say the driver of the SUV left the scene.

Thankfully, police say the woman's injuries aren't life-threatening.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

