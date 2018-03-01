USI Baseball Continues its Long Homestand this Weekend

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team concludes its eight-game homestand with a three-game series with Missouri Western State University this weekend at the USI Baseball Field The three-game series is slated for Friday at 2 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m.; and Sunday at noon.



Coverage of the Screaming Eagles baseball games this season can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.



SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:



Eagles enter NCBWA poll at number 16. USI enters the national polls for the first time in the 2018 regular season, entering the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll at number 16. USI was ranked 25th in the NCBWA preseason poll and 13th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40.



USI adds game to next week's schedule. USI has added a game to next week's schedule and will play Bellarmine University in a non-conference game in March 9 in the Louisville, Kentucky. The game will follow USI's neutral site game with Alderson Broaddus University at Bellarmine Knights Field that is scheduled for noon (CST).



USI goes 4-1 in Dunn Hospitality Classic. The Eagles went 4-1 in the Dunn Hospitality Classic, rallying from a five-run-or-more deficit in three of the wins. USI defeated Hillsdale College, 7-6, in both games of a doubleheader; Missouri University of Science & Technology, 9-8; and Grand Valley State University in the nightcap of the doubleheader, 9-1. The lone loss came in the opening game with GVSU, 4-3.



Eagle bats in the classic. USI junior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana) led the USI hitters during the Dunn Hospitality Classic, batting .500 (10-20). Senior centerfielder Buddy Johnson(Shelbyville, Kentucky) followed with a .438 average (7-16) and drove in five RBIs. Senior first baseman/leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) led the team in RBIs with five.



USI vs. Missouri Western State. USI is 0-2 all-time against Missouri Western State, dropping a doubleheader in 2010, 4-3 and 9-6, on a neutral site at Arkansas Tech University.



National Championship always the goal for Eagles. The Eagles made their seventh appearance in the Midwest Regional in the last 11 seasons and their 13th appearance overall in the NCAA II Tournament last spring. USI has won the Midwest Regional four times (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016) and the NCAA II National Championship twice (2010, 2014).



USI in national polls . The Screaming Eagles are 13th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40 poll and 25th in in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Top 25.



Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI's all-time winningest coach with a record of 414-215 (.658) in 10 seasons and is 562-339 (.624) in 15 seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2016. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.

