Evansville Highland Challenger League chosen for exhibition world series

There was excitement as Evansville's Highland Challenger League Baseball team learned they were chosen to play an exhibition game in the little league world series.

It's set to happen this summer in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Challenger League is a division of Little League for kids with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Organizers say most of these kids never thought they would be able to play baseball, and it will be a special experience to watch them take the field on the biggest stage in Little League baseball.

The game is set for August 25. Good luck to the Highland Challenger team!

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.