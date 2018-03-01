USI Women Advance to GLVC Semifinals

Junior guard Alex Davidson(Salem, Indiana) scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as No. 15/17 University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball erased a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat William Jewell College, 64-54, in the quarterfinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Thursday afternoon.



USI (25-3), the No. 2 seed in the GLVC Tournament, used an 18-0 run that took up less than four minutes of the fourth period to turn a 45-38 hole into a 13-point lead late in the contest.



William Jewell (12-14), the No. 7 seed, had turned a 39-38 lead heading into the final period into a seven-point lead with just over eight minutes to play in the game when Davidson connected on USI's second three-pointer of the contest.



The Screaming Eagles exploded from that juncture, using its press to create eight William Jewell turnovers in five minutes to completely flip the game around.



Junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) pulled the Eagles to within a point with 6:35 to play; while a layup by Grooms a minute later put USI on top, 46-45. A pair of Davidson free throws with five minutes to play extended USI's advantage to three points; while her layup 15 seconds later, following a steal by senior guard Randa Harshbarger(Philo, Illinois), gave USI its largest lead to that point at 50-45.



On the Cardinals' next possession, Harshbarger picked up another steal and raced to the other end to give USI a 52-45 lead with 4:29 to play; while Davidson had back-to-back layups off William Jewell turnovers in the ensuing 30 seconds to put USI up, 58-45, with less than four minutes on the clock.



William Jewell used a pair of three-pointers to cut into the Eagles' advantage; but the damage was done as USI was able to ice the game at the free throw line.



Grooms had 18 points to lead the Eagles, who rallied from a seven-point second-quarter deficit to forge a 30-30 tie at the intermission. USI shot just 25.0 percent (3-12) in the third quarter, but was 7-of-11 (.636) from the field in the final 10 minutes to earn the victory.



Harshbarger added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Eagles, who survived a three-point barrage from the Cardinals.



Led by senior forward Katie Finn, William Jewell went 10-of-25 (.400) from three-point range. Finn, who drained six three-pointers, had 21 points to lead all scorers.



The Eagles return to action Saturday at noon when they take on Lewis University in the semifinals at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The No. 3 seeded Flyers (23-6) defeated No. 6 seeded Truman State University, 71-61, in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.



Notes: USI senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom(Grayslake, Illinois) was limited to just four points and four rebounds in the game, marking the first time this season Dahlstrom has not reached double-figures in either the rebounding column or the scoring column…Saturday's semifinal game marks the first time since 2015 that the Eagles have advanced past the quarterfinals of the GLVC Tournament.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.