Thunderbolts Make Roster Moves

Head Coach Jeff Pyle was busy this week retooling the roster ahead of the upcoming game in Peoria tomorrow. Moves were made at all fronts, at forward, defense and in goal.

One of the bigger moves involved releasing Jonah Imoo. In his place, Evansville has signed goaltender Ian Sylves, who just recently concluded his college career at Buffalo State College. The Sloan, New York native played in 24 games this year at Buffalo State, amassing a 15-6-3 record with a solid .928 save percentage.

Up front, Evansville has picked up forward Carter Shinkaruk off of waivers from the Huntsville Havoc. In his first pro season, Shinkaruk played 34 games with Huntsville, scoring 6 goals and 4 assists. He also has played three games in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads. Shinkaruk played junior hockey in his native British Columbia, for his hometown Langley Chiefs, the Powell River Kings and the Merritt Centennials. He went on to play four years of college hockey at Elmira College before turning pro.

The Thunderbolts also added a defenseman this week — Preston Kugler. Kugler, who comes from West Palm Beach, Florida, turned pro after finishing his junior career with the Yarmouth Mariners of the MJAHL. A shutdown-type, gritty defenseman standing at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, he tallied 60 penalty minutes in 23 games with Yarmouth.

The Thunderbolts play at Peoria tomorrow night, face-off at 7:05 p.m. CST. The next home game on Ford Center ice will be on Friday, March 16 against the Birmingham Bulls, face-off at 7:15 p.m. CST.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rigths reserved.