Simmons Named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Team

Always known for being a steady performer in the classroom and on the floor, University of Evansville senior Blake Simmons was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team on Thursday.

Simmons has done exceptionally well in the classroom, standing with a 3.86 GPA as a Marketing major.

On the floor, Simmons has had his best year after recovering from a knee injury that forced him to miss all of last season. He has started 30 games for the Purple Aces and paced the MVC with 35.8 minutes per game.

For the first time in his career, Simmons is averaging double figures as he finished the regular season with 10.6 points per game. He also ranked in the top ten in the league in 3-point shooting. Simmons tied his career mark with 18 points in wins over Austin Peay and Midway before posting the first double-double of his career in the home win over UNI as he recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept.