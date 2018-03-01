Tri-State reunion: Jacksonville State head coach fmr. KWC head coach

The Ohio Valley Conference tournament is in its second day with four more quarterfinal games ongoing. One of the teams playing has a head coach who once played and coached in the Tri-State.

The head coach of Jacksonville State is none other, than former Kentucky Wesleyan head coach Ray Harper.

Harper first played at Wesleyan in the mid-80s and was an assistant there for nine seasons before becoming the head coach in 1996.

Harper was immensely successful in 10 seasons at KWC leading the program to two D-2 national championships and four runners-up.

Back then, Harper's teams had a heated rivalry with USI and head coach Bruce Pearl.

Being GLVC conference foes, they always played twice a year and with both usually having great teams, those were always sellout crowds at the PAC Arena and the Sportscenter.

Harper says he has fond memories of those times.

Now, Harper and the Gamecocks hit the court in just a few minutes as they take on Tennessee Tech.

Following that will be Eastern Illinois against Austin Peay.

