YMCA to build new downtown location

The YMCA will soon be in a new location.

According to Derek Stuart, the CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, the new location is set to be across Court Street from where it currently is.

We're told the new building is estimated to be an $18 million project. Officials tell us the cost is more than a renovation, but that rise in cost will mean a rise in quality.

We're told the new facility is will likely be 70,000 to 80,000 square feet and will have exercise rooms, a gym, a pool, and locker rooms.

"When I was a kid, I spent a whole lot of time in that gym playing basketball and so I know what a Y means to a community," Stuart said. "I know what it can mean to young people growing up."

If all goes according to plan, the YMCA expects to begin building the new facility at the end of 2019.

